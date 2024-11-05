ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Michigan hosted five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng this weekend for yet another unofficial to campus. He spent multiple days in Ann Arbor, which is always a good sign.

After doing some digging around, I can comfortably say that the Wolverines are right there for him currently. Certainly right at the top to the point where things are going to be interesting when it comes time to him making a decision.

Folks in U-M circles feel good with what they’ve been able to do here and are looking at this as something that could get over the finish line.

Of course, he has a visit to Notre Dame scheduled for this weekend who are considered the biggest threat.

A bit of a dark-horse program that have some folks concerned is Texas. If they can survive a Texas push, they’ll be in a good spot.

I’ll continue to monitor this situation but, man, the program has done a mighty fine job leapfrogging some programs who have been involved in this thing for a long time.
 
