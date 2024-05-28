You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Michigan’s loaded month of June is set to kick off this weekend with a handful of official visitors set to be on campus this weekend.
Here’s who the staff is expecting and, as always, these lists are subject to additions and subtractions.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.