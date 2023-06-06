ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Transfer portal prediction: Michigan in line for good news

Josh Henschke

This is probably the least surprising thing you’ll hear today but I am formally placing a prediction for UMass transfer Josh Wallace to Michigan.

He is set to announce tomorrow at 9 am.

boom GIF
 
