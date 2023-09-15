Welcome back to another edition of This Week in The Den. Nothing too groundbreaking was learned this week, as things have been mostly quiet as Michigan prepares to take on Bowling Green under the lights.



Let's get started.



The Wolverines will be wearing all-blue uniforms and accessories against the Falcons this week, as this will be the final game until Jim Harbaugh is back with the program on a full-time basis. His presence has been missed on the sidelines during games, not to say that they've struggled without him. He's a presence you're used to seeing and not being there is always an adjustment, not to mention another in-game perspective that was missing.



On the injury front, the Wolverines continue to remain relatively healthy outside of the three key defensive backs who are in the process of recovering. Unfortunately, there has been a new addition to the injured list coming out of the UNLV game as defensive back Zeke Berry came up injured during a kickoff and did not return to the game.



We are told that Berry is going to miss several months and will likely be back for bowl practices. Tough news for a player who was starting to ascend on the field after a good camp.



As for the status of Rod Moore, Makari Paige and Will Johnson, we are told that all three are considered 'probable' for the game on Saturday. Will Johnson has been the closest to full-go all week and the safeties will likely be on a snap-count throughout the game. What we don't know is how involved Paige or Moore will be during the game, or what that snap count looks like.



That's all I have for now. We'll continue to dig to see if anything new comes up in the hours leading up to kickoff.