Recruiting Tentative Visitor List: Bowling Green

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Not a very big list for the first week back to having recruits visiting games for the program, I expect that list to grow once Jim Harbaugh is back with the program in full force on game days.

At any rate, here's who we are hearing is tentatively slated to visit Michigan this weekend.

2024

2025
Reed Blake-Thomas, 2025 Athlete

2027

