ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting So you're saying there's a chance (with Nkamhoua)?

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,774
90,502
113
Well, this one has gotten weird.

I received a message just now from someone who has VERY close knowledge of the WVU basketball program who has informed me that West Virginia is out for Olivier Nkamhoua and Michigan is back IN. Things are getting interesting as the talk about the Wolverines is legitimate. Not sure what will happen next but the Wolverines are back.

Sounds like playing time is the issue and he realizes the kind of opportunities he would have in Ann Arbor compared to places like WVU and Baylor.

Keep an eye out for USC, too, as they could be a potential team to slide in as well.
 
  • Like
Reactions: wolv1000, orsons, buttaball and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: A potential new basketball assistant name

Replies
17
Views
3K
The Den
LenDaleWhite
LenDaleWhite
argus99

Projected weather forecast for November 29th and 30th in Cowtown is 50 degrees with a low of 41 to 43 degrees..

Replies
0
Views
485
The Den
argus99
argus99
argus99

Sports Radio Rumors in Philly - Wizard/GM Roseman is focusing on Wolverines and Seminoles..

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
H

What 3 superconferences could look like...

Replies
3
Views
242
The Den
Highbury
H
argus99

Let’s Play a Psychiatrist Game: re: I can go to 1 Game This Season…

Replies
7
Views
610
The Den
argus99
argus99
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today