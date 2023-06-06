Josh Henschke
Oct 26, 2021
Well, this one has gotten weird.
I received a message just now from someone who has VERY close knowledge of the WVU basketball program who has informed me that West Virginia is out for Olivier Nkamhoua and Michigan is back IN. Things are getting interesting as the talk about the Wolverines is legitimate. Not sure what will happen next but the Wolverines are back.
Sounds like playing time is the issue and he realizes the kind of opportunities he would have in Ann Arbor compared to places like WVU and Baylor.
Keep an eye out for USC, too, as they could be a potential team to slide in as well.
