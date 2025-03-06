ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Regression or water finding its level?

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
When looking at this team, it’s clear that this program has exceeded all expectations heading into the season. I don’t think many would expect Dusty May to get this program within striking distance of a regular season championship in year one.

However, these last few games have been frustrating for a lot of reasons. Sloppy mistakes, players taking a step back and, overall, the team just looks like a shell of its former self.

The way I look at things, is this step back simply Michigan reverting to the mean and water has finally found its level? Or has the bottom completely fallen out of a good team who is letting an excellent opportunity slip with self-inflicted wounds?

Probably a little bit of both.

I do think this program has punched way above its weight class when it comes to in-season success. There are absolutely limitations with this team and a lot of things have to go right when they play its best game.

However, how Michigan has gotten to its current situation is concerning. What’s made the program so good is absorbing the mistakes and winning in spite of that. Lately, those mistakes have compounded into more mistakes, something that is uncharacteristic from earlier in the season.

While coaching has something to do with it, I think we’re seeing things even out with this program a bit, a team that is no longer outplaying expectations and looking like a team that was hastily put together.

To be clear, this isn’t a bad team, there’s no bad players, but May needs time to establish a culture and he can only do that through recruiting.

Of course, he will supplement through the portal but you’re unlikely to see a complete roster turnover every season.

In spite of it all, I do consider this season wildly successful as expectations quickly shifted, which I can also understand the frustration that comes with it. So close, yet so far. The way this team is playing right now, they’re a candidate for an early exit in the NCAA Tournament.

I know it’s a “what have you done for me lately” business but the program is in good hands with May moving forward as he establishes his roots.

It’s frustrating but I think we are starting to see water finds it’s level a bit at the worst possible time.
 
Latest posts

