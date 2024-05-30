Quick takeaways from Sherrone Moore's time with the media today



- Jack Tuttle is fully healthy

"He's throwing, he's full speed. He's rolling. He looked good. He's up to speed, and he's ready to go."



- Amorion Walker will play wide receiver

"He's gonna play wide receiver... Elite playmaker, fast, he's been working, he looks great."



- Jaydon Hood and Jimmy Rolder were the first two linebackers named after Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann

"Those are the main two right now behind them, but we'll see what happens."



- Rod Moore is "ahead of schedule" with his recovery



- Josh Priebe was cut during practice

"He got a great cut. It was awesome. It was so cool. It was going against Mason Graham... The cool thing about it is he's got that big slit in his face now. And he kept playing. It was bleeding like all over the place and we're like 'Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah! Priebe!' and he's like 'Huh?' And he just kept playing for two minutes and I was like, 'What!?' And then he came out and we had to get him some stitches, but yeah, that's our practices sometimes."