Recruiting Quick notes on Taylor Tatum...

Oct 26, 2021
I have asked around, including our Georgia site, to see where things stand with their pursuit of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum. This is kind of a synopsis of what we've picked up.


- After speaking to our Texas coaching source, he believes that USC isn't as high on Tatum as it once was. It appears that the Trojans' focus is currently on four-star Christian Clark and that the program believes that Tatum is 'heavily trending' to U-M.
- On the Georgia side, it appears it's kind of a similar approach as the Bulldogs are in on a number of names and Tatum isn't their top priority but are certainly trying. According to someone we spoke to on the Georgia site, Christian Clark and Nate Frazier are names that the Bulldogs are pursuing hard.

For what it's worth, our Adam Gorney has predicted Clark to USC.

I am starting to feel more comfortable with Tatum. I don't think I necessarily had doubts but there's going to be competition for him.

No word on a decision or anything like that, so we'll see what the future brings.
 
