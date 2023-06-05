You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
Our Oklahoma site spoke with someone with the Longview football program and confirmed it's currently Oklahoma and Michigan out in front right now for Taylor Tatum.
I wasn't told who is on top but there are enough dots to connect, especially considering how consistently Michigan has been mentioned recently.
