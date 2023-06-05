ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Quick note on Taylor Tatum...

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,753
90,370
113
Our Oklahoma site spoke with someone with the Longview football program and confirmed it's currently Oklahoma and Michigan out in front right now for Taylor Tatum.

I wasn't told who is on top but there are enough dots to connect, especially considering how consistently Michigan has been mentioned recently.

 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: BlueWolverines12, Gulon, MOIST614 and 22 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Quick note on Jaden Mangham

Replies
15
Views
3K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Inside Dusty May’s Zoom call with former players

Replies
35
Views
4K
The Den
jimUMfan
jimUMfan
Josh Henschke

Insider Quick note on Donovan Edwards

Replies
13
Views
863
The Den
Fritzie
Fritzie
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Juwan Howard postscript and coaching note

Replies
43
Views
3K
The Den
911Blue
911Blue
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Sherrone Moore going after Big 12 staffer for off-field role

Replies
52
Views
3K
The Den
speedboys
speedboys
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today