Insider Quick note on Sherrone Moore's suspension

Oct 26, 2021
After doing some digging, Sherrone Moore's one-game suspension was accepted and was part of the negotiated resolution that the COI would've accepted. Meaning once he's served his suspension he is free and in the clear.

I am hearing that the Harbaugh suspension was the one the COI would NOT have explicitly accepted in the negotiation. This doesn't mean that the COI can look back and say that the self-imposed punishment is sufficient, it just means that more punishment can be added on by the COI if it chooses to do so.
 
