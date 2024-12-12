ADVERTISEMENT

Football On Tulsa WR Joseph Williams…

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Was recently offered by Michigan. Has a handful of visits already set up.

I spoke with Williams today, there is interest in Michigan and he is working around his schedule to see if he can fit a visit in or not. TBD there.

tulsahurricane.com

Joseph Williams - Football - Tulsa

Joseph Williams (8) Wide Receiver - TULSA – In his first season at Tulsa. HIGH SCHOOL – Played four years at Mansfield Summit High School … played at receive...
tulsahurricane.com tulsahurricane.com
 
