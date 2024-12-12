Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 29,993
-
- 111,156
-
- 113
Was recently offered by Michigan. Has a handful of visits already set up.
I spoke with Williams today, there is interest in Michigan and he is working around his schedule to see if he can fit a visit in or not. TBD there.
I spoke with Williams today, there is interest in Michigan and he is working around his schedule to see if he can fit a visit in or not. TBD there.
Joseph Williams - Football - Tulsa
Joseph Williams (8) Wide Receiver - TULSA – In his first season at Tulsa. HIGH SCHOOL – Played four years at Mansfield Summit High School … played at receive...
tulsahurricane.com