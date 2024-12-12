Joseph Williams - Football - Tulsa Joseph Williams (8) Wide Receiver - TULSA – In his first season at Tulsa. HIGH SCHOOL – Played four years at Mansfield Summit High School … played at receive...

Was recently offered by Michigan. Has a handful of visits already set up.I spoke with Williams today, there is interest in Michigan and he is working around his schedule to see if he can fit a visit in or not. TBD there.