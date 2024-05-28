Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,591
-
- 89,514
-
- 113
I know there’s a report out there that Valiant is working with a big-time advertising firm to help with NIL.
I’m about 90% certain the firm is Endeavor. Was told the two were talking last year so, unless something changed, I would be surprised if it were someone else.
I can’t really speak on impact but it’s another avenue for Valiant to work with big-name brands for the players.
I’m about 90% certain the firm is Endeavor. Was told the two were talking last year so, unless something changed, I would be surprised if it were someone else.
I can’t really speak on impact but it’s another avenue for Valiant to work with big-name brands for the players.
Endeavor | Sports and Entertainment
We are a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences.
endeavorco.com