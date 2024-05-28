ADVERTISEMENT

Insider On the national firm Valiant is working with

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,591
89,514
113
I know there’s a report out there that Valiant is working with a big-time advertising firm to help with NIL.

I’m about 90% certain the firm is Endeavor. Was told the two were talking last year so, unless something changed, I would be surprised if it were someone else.

I can’t really speak on impact but it’s another avenue for Valiant to work with big-name brands for the players.

endeavorco.com

Endeavor | Sports and Entertainment

We are a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences.
endeavorco.com endeavorco.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: Go Blue JoeSki, Mgoblu87, YaBoyCaillou and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Michigan’s pursuit of Texas transfer Terrance Brooks

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Den
bluestrom
bluestrom
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Quick bball search nuggets

Replies
65
Views
4K
The Den
rdesana
rdesana
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Mike Hart's future status

Replies
38
Views
5K
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
Josh Henschke

Insider Confirmed regarding DB coach…

Replies
14
Views
1K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Inside Dusty May’s Zoom call with former players

Replies
35
Views
4K
The Den
jimUMfan
jimUMfan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today