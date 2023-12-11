Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,803
-
- 90,668
-
- 113
I’m told that any review process when it comes to incidents isn’t uncommon, such as the one that happened between Juwan Howard and Jon Sanderson.
The university itself conducts the review and its standard policy for the university itself to go through that review process and for it to be done outside of the athletic department via the ECRT policy (Equity, Civil Right & Title IX).
Both sides will be asked questions about the event and go from there.
As for any expectation of punishment, I can’t answer that factually. What I can say is that the opinion of those I speak to aren’t concerned and all of this is standard procedure.
I’ll dig more and share if/when I have it.
