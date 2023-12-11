ADVERTISEMENT

Insider On the “university review process” of the basketball incident

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,803
90,668
113
I’m told that any review process when it comes to incidents isn’t uncommon, such as the one that happened between Juwan Howard and Jon Sanderson.

The university itself conducts the review and its standard policy for the university itself to go through that review process and for it to be done outside of the athletic department via the ECRT policy (Equity, Civil Right & Title IX).

Both sides will be asked questions about the event and go from there.

As for any expectation of punishment, I can’t answer that factually. What I can say is that the opinion of those I speak to aren’t concerned and all of this is standard procedure.

I’ll dig more and share if/when I have it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BlueWolverines12, michmark1, gobluesl84 and 8 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider On Sanderson…

Replies
59
Views
3K
The Den
BeeEasy32
B
argus99

Quick Comments on JH’s Firing, The Future of the BBall Team. OT info for the many Jarheads, Grunts, Squids, Flyboys, & Keyboard Warriors in The Den.

Replies
2
Views
360
The Den
Minocm
Minocm
M

Needs some help from the membership on.....

Replies
19
Views
429
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
90MVarsity

I'll put this out before the bball game and stand by it regardless of whether we win or lose vs. OSU today...

Replies
15
Views
412
The Den
90MVarsity
90MVarsity
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On the Chargers' pursuit of Jim Harbaugh

Replies
189
Views
8K
The Den
Blue Kahuna
Blue Kahuna
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today