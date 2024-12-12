Josh Henschke
Was told he had a good visit to campus yesterday and will be visiting Vanderbilt tomorrow.
From those in his circle, he wants to keep his process quiet and doesn’t want details out there. Very business-like. I didn’t push much from there to respect his wishes, waiting to hear back whether he has a decision timeline or not.
If there’s anything that comes from it, this will largely be Michigan’s side of things moving forward.
