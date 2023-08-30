ADVERTISEMENT

Insider On Johnson, Paige and Rod Moore

Oct 26, 2021
After speaking to some folks, it’s certainly trending towards all three guys not being available on Saturday barring some last-minute decisions.

Again, going with what I’ve heard and what Harbaugh has said publicly, Michigan has NOT had any serious injuries in camp.

All three guys are simply “banged up” and did not receive further word than that.

Will continue to ask around but that’s the latest.

As a side, would be pleasantly surprised if Morris and O’Leary were full-go on Saturday.
 
