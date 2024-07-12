Was asked in a previous thread about Derek Meadows and wanted to create a new thread as to not derail the other one.



I asked around and got a “not Michigan” as one response but I don’t have a clear reason why he pushed his commit date back a week.



Bama and LSU have made things interesting, Notre Dame also in the mix.



I’ll continue to do some digging but I don’t get the warm and fuzzies about this situation right now. We’ll see.