Recruiting On Derek Meadows…

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Was asked in a previous thread about Derek Meadows and wanted to create a new thread as to not derail the other one.

I asked around and got a “not Michigan” as one response but I don’t have a clear reason why he pushed his commit date back a week.

Bama and LSU have made things interesting, Notre Dame also in the mix.

I’ll continue to do some digging but I don’t get the warm and fuzzies about this situation right now. We’ll see.
 
