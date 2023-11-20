ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting On Bryce Underwood…

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,547
89,220
113
Spoke to those in Bryce Underwood’s camp about the possibility of visiting Michigan this weekend for the game. With the team headed to Ford Field and competing for a state championship, I am told that Belleville has practice right around the time of the game.

With that said, unless timing of practices changes, it’s unlikely that he’ll be at the game this weekend.

Will continue to see if anything changes.
 
