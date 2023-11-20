Josh Henschke
- Oct 26, 2021
- 24,547
- 89,220
- 113
Spoke to those in Bryce Underwood’s camp about the possibility of visiting Michigan this weekend for the game. With the team headed to Ford Field and competing for a state championship, I am told that Belleville has practice right around the time of the game.
With that said, unless timing of practices changes, it’s unlikely that he’ll be at the game this weekend.
Will continue to see if anything changes.
