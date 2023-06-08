ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New FutureCast Prediction 6/8

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,803
90,672
113
After sourcing some folks and getting a gauge of the temperature, I feel good about placing a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for Jordan Shipp.

One source in particular believes the Wolverines will take four receivers in this class. Goodwin, Shipp, Stewart and White all make sense.

 
