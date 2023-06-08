You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
After doing some digging and asking around, I feel confident in placing a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2024 LB Jaden Smith.
A super intriguing talent that is CRIMINALLY underrated across all recruiting services, Smith has immense talent and sideline-to-sideline speed to be an excellent hybrid linebacker at the next level.
You see a zero star and unranked, this kid will make some noise.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
Last edited:
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.