Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 6/7: Michigan to land an intriguing talent in 2024

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
After doing some digging and asking around, I feel confident in placing a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2024 LB Jaden Smith.

A super intriguing talent that is CRIMINALLY underrated across all recruiting services, Smith has immense talent and sideline-to-sideline speed to be an excellent hybrid linebacker at the next level.

You see a zero star and unranked, this kid will make some noise.

 
