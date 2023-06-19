ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 6/18 #2

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,990
92,100
113
After receiving some calls, I am also putting a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2024 OL Michael Uini.


Michigan knocked it out of the park and the Wolverines sit in a “better than very good” spot for him at the moment, according to someone that was there for the visits this weekend.

Huge news. This kid can play.
 
