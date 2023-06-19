Josh Henschke
Oct 26, 2021
- 24,990
- 92,100
- 113
After receiving some calls, I am also putting a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2024 OL Michael Uini.
Michigan knocked it out of the park and the Wolverines sit in a “better than very good” spot for him at the moment, according to someone that was there for the visits this weekend.
Huge news. This kid can play.
