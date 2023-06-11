Josh Henschke
I hinted at it in an earlier post but I have officially logged a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for three-star defensive end Dominic Nichols coming out of the weekend.
There is firm belief inside the program as well as with the commits that the Wolverines are in the lead and can fend off Wisconsin, as they have been major factors for him since his official visit last week and were considered the leaders heading into his official this weekend.
As always, things remain fluid and it could always flip back to the Badgers but I do believe the Wolverines are the team to beat.
