ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 5/24 #2

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,608
89,594
113
Multiple sources, including inside Schembechler, are suggesting that Michigan is trending to pick up the commitment of four-star DL Owen Wafle after his decommitment from Notre Dame.

This is my second prediction of the day, joining Jacob Smith as another defensive line prospect.

I am unsure if anything is imminent with Wafle, as we were told he is expected to commit “eventually”

 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: surprise97, BlueWolverines12, WOLVERNOLE and 10 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 4/24

Replies
23
Views
4K
The Den
BigHouseBoyz
BigHouseBoyz
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 4/2

Replies
10
Views
3K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 12/26

Replies
44
Views
4K
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction: Basketball to add to 2024 class

Replies
44
Views
3K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 8/1

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today