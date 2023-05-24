Josh Henschke
Multiple sources, including inside Schembechler, are suggesting that Michigan is trending to pick up the commitment of four-star DL Owen Wafle after his decommitment from Notre Dame.
This is my second prediction of the day, joining Jacob Smith as another defensive line prospect.
I am unsure if anything is imminent with Wafle, as we were told he is expected to commit “eventually”
