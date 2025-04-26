ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New FutureCast Prediction 4/25

Aidan Sen

Aidan Sen

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
My FutureCast for Michigan to land Brady Smigiel is now submitted. My understanding from sources surrounding Nathan Bernhard's recruitment was that Smigiel's presence was the most significant factor in Bernhard potentially choosing another school. With Bernhard's commitment to App. State today, I've joined Josh in predicting that Smigiel will go to Michigan.

Confirmed by multiple sources. My confidence on this FutureCast, much like Josh, is very, very high.
 
Last edited:
