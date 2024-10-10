You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Shoutout to UM Hoops for the initial spot but NBA Academy big man Oscar Goodman is on campus for his official visit.
U-M has made his final four along with Georgetown, Texas Tech and Ohio State.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.