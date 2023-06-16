ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,917
91,580
113
I reached out to Kentucky's registrar to try and confirm whether Antonio Reeves had fully withdrawn from classes this summer but was denied information due to its student privacy policy, which is completely understandable.

However, received some more off-the-record intel that suggests that he has fully withdrawn from Kentucky, furthering my belief he is headed in the direction of an Illinois State grad transfer.

This is the latest I have. This won't be a daily update thing but I was waiting on some calls/messages back from folks.
 
