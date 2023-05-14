ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Michigan trending positively for another defensive player in 2024

Received a couple of notes that Michigan is trending in a very positive direction for 2024 defensive end Dominic Nichols.

The program has continued to impress since coming off his official visit and has been fueled with his very strong relationship with Mike Elston who, obviously, has done an excellent job here.

If a decision were today, I’d say it’s Michigan. We’ll see how things develop but things are on a very good path.

 
