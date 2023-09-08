ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Michigan to partner with NIL platform headed by former player

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,789
90,575
113
Looks like another NIL platform will be partnering with Michigan soon.

I spoke with former U-M player Gabe Newburg this week and it appears that the company he is working with, nXlvl, is working on something called The Block with Michigan.

It's not a club or a collective but something completely brand new and unique, according to Newburg.

From the samples Newburg provided, it looks like a visual resume that athletes can use. This is only the first piece of the puzzle for The Block and it hasn't been fully released to the world yet. Currently waiting on a press release to share.

Here's a sneak peek: https://nxconnect.me/trevor.keegan

More details when I have them.
 
Reactions: gobluesl84, Marias, buttaball and 2 others
