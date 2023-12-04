ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Michigan to flip 2024 prospect

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,702
90,148
113
After speaking to sources on both sides of the fence, I am fully expecting 2024 DL Deyvid Palepale to flip to Michigan sooner rather than later.

I’ll speak more on what I know when I can, but this process has been well under way for quite some time. I don’t want to ruin anything or burn sources here so I’ll have a post script once it’s all wrapped up.

Michigan maintained contact here and Jesse Minter and Mike Elston did a great job.

As stated above, I expect an announcement very soon.

 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: BleedzBlue, gobluesl84, JYgoblue and 22 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Commitment 2024 DL Deyvid Palepale followed his heart with his flip to Michigan

Replies
20
Views
846
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Recruiting A 2024 prospect on the radar...

Replies
11
Views
773
The Den
LenDaleWhite
LenDaleWhite
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Initial returns on four-star LB Elijah Melendez's visit to Michigan

Replies
11
Views
2K
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 12/16

Replies
9
Views
3K
The Den
BigHouseBoyz
BigHouseBoyz
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Early best guesses of a potential Sherrone Moore staff

Replies
152
Views
9K
The Den
SDP19
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today