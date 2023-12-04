Josh Henschke
After speaking to sources on both sides of the fence, I am fully expecting 2024 DL Deyvid Palepale to flip to Michigan sooner rather than later.
I’ll speak more on what I know when I can, but this process has been well under way for quite some time. I don’t want to ruin anything or burn sources here so I’ll have a post script once it’s all wrapped up.
Michigan maintained contact here and Jesse Minter and Mike Elston did a great job.
As stated above, I expect an announcement very soon.
