LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. TCU

Michigan is set to take on TCU at Crisler Center tonight at 6 p.m. The Wolverines enter the contest 2-1 and are looking to bounce back after a 72-70 loss to Wake Forest.

TCU is 3-0 on the season, but it heads into the game ranked just 53rd in the KenPom rankings.

The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites, according to ESPN. It's a clean availability report for the Wolverines for the first time all year.

6 p.m. tip on FS1.
 
