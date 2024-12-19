LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational)

No. 24 Michigan is set to take on No. 14 Oklahoma tonight in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.



The Wolverines (8-2) are looking to bounce back after a thrilling two-point loss to Arkansas at MSG last week. Meanwhile, the Sooners (10-0) haven't lost a game yet this season.



Michigan is fully healthy for the matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. It will air on ESPN2.