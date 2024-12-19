ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational)

Brock Heilig

Staff Writer
Gold Member
Mar 10, 2022
No. 24 Michigan is set to take on No. 14 Oklahoma tonight in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Wolverines (8-2) are looking to bounce back after a thrilling two-point loss to Arkansas at MSG last week. Meanwhile, the Sooners (10-0) haven't lost a game yet this season.

Michigan is fully healthy for the matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. It will air on ESPN2.
 
Reactions: ThoseWhoMay and DerekCampbell77
