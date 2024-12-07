LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Iowa

Michigan has an opportunity to get off to a great 2-0 start in Big Ten play today at home against Iowa. The Hawkeyes are also 1-0 in conference play.



The Wolverines are 9.5-point favorites. With a win, Dusty May will almost certainly have the Wolverines ranked in Monday's AP Poll.



Tip-Off at 2 p.m. The game will air on FS1