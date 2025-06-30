Recruiting Julian Walker

Following Carter Meadows' commitment to Michigan, I spoke with three-star EDGE Julian Walker today. Walker had formed a strong bond with Meadows on the recruiting trail, and they took an official visit to Michigan together.
It surprised me because I knew what his timeline was to make his decision. But it doesn’t surprise me based off what we saw on our OV. Michigan is extremely high, and this makes it even harder. We all have had conversations about this opportunity to play together since we’ve gotten back from our official visit to Ann Arbor. Carters commitment is a significant move and definitely has caught my attention. I expect to talk with him and Titan at some point very soon.
South Carolina is U-M's primary competition in this recruitment, with Walker expected to announce a Top 3 in the coming days.
 
