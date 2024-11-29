ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting INTEL: What's next after Brady Hart's reclassification?

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trevor McCue

Video HTTP: Back to the Future

Replies
0
Views
269
The Den
Trevor McCue
Trevor McCue
Josh Henschke

Recruiting INTEL: Placing flip predictions in favor of Michigan

Replies
31
Views
6K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 11/25

Replies
6
Views
3K
The Den
Go_Blue_41
Go_Blue_41
Seth Berry

Recruiting How Michigan commits performed last weekend

Replies
0
Views
222
The Den
Seth Berry
Seth Berry
John Garcia Jr.

Brady Hart had his recruiting hat on Saturday

Replies
13
Views
2K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back