I spoke to NIL agent Brandon David, who provided me with an insight into which of his players have already scheduled visits to Michigan for the program's 2025 home opener against New Mexico on August 30th:2026 WR Darrius Baldwin Jr. - Melrose H.S. (Memphis, TN)2026 DB Braylon Green - Melrose H.S. (Memphis, TN)2028 WR Cameron Hurst - Buford H.S. (Buford, GA)2028 OT Eli Williams - Buford H.S. (Buford, GA)