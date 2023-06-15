ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Update on Boo Carter

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,887
91,359
113
He made it to Tennessee for an unofficial visit today, which is unfortunate as they’re going to get the last shot at him before his announcement.

I would’ve felt MUCH better if he didn’t make the trip before his announcement but now I have a little doubt that Michigan will pull this one out.

We’ll see, of course, but this one is far from over even with announcement.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tilawills, Gulon, BigHouseBoyz and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: More intel on Marquise Davis

Replies
13
Views
2K
The Den
TimHazekamp
TimHazekamp
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: More on Elijah Melendez’s visit

Replies
4
Views
885
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Latest on weekend basketball visitors

Replies
14
Views
3K
The Den
J.Kane
J.Kane
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Dusty May closing in on final assistant?

Replies
11
Views
3K
The Den
MaizeGVBlue
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel 3/19: More coaching search Intel…

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Den
orsons
orsons
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today