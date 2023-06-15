Josh Henschke
He made it to Tennessee for an unofficial visit today, which is unfortunate as they’re going to get the last shot at him before his announcement.
I would’ve felt MUCH better if he didn’t make the trip before his announcement but now I have a little doubt that Michigan will pull this one out.
We’ll see, of course, but this one is far from over even with announcement.
