Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,676
-
- 89,958
-
- 113
Got a note from a couple of sources about the offensive line and things look to be set up for week one starters.
According to multiple sources, week one starters from left to right are looking like the following:
Barnhart, Keegan, Nugent, Zinter, Hinton.
Those I speak to are saying that this group could very well be the starting group come Rutgers.
Don’t be surprised if you see plenty of the four tackles during the first half on Saturday.
