ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: Starting OL taking shape

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,676
89,958
113
Got a note from a couple of sources about the offensive line and things look to be set up for week one starters.

According to multiple sources, week one starters from left to right are looking like the following:

Barnhart, Keegan, Nugent, Zinter, Hinton.

Those I speak to are saying that this group could very well be the starting group come Rutgers.

Don’t be surprised if you see plenty of the four tackles during the first half on Saturday.
 
  • Like
Reactions: J.Kane, tony1derful, Mkmcclain and 14 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B

Do you think M breaks UGA's record of 15 players drafted?

Replies
5
Views
462
The Den
trig40
trig40
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Michigan’s pursuit of Texas transfer Terrance Brooks

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Den
bluestrom
bluestrom
Josh Henschke

Insider Spring Intel: Final notes

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Team notes heading into summer

Replies
58
Views
4K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
kurtwolbert

Running List of Players Leaving

Replies
15
Views
442
The Den
SaBills
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today