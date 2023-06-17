ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Setting the stage for Boo Carter's announcement

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
This post might come off as if I am hedging when it comes to Boo Carter, and I probably am, because this one is simply too close to call as we head into Carter's announcement this evening at 8 p.m. EST.

The biggest takeaway I have from asking people is that no one really seems to know for sure either way. Both sides have heard the right things from Carter but none have necessarily heard enough to say with confidence that they have done enough to land him.

Michigan has a quiet confidence, the official visit really did a number on Carter's thought process and made things interesting to the point where it's way too close to call and I still feel that way despite a midweek unofficial to Tennessee. The commits are feeling confident, he's still in their group chats and haven't been shy about the confidence. Is it well-placed or being overzealous? We'll ultimately find out.

Tennessee feels confident because its the hometown school in his backyard. The pull is there and the interest is real.

I THINK the choice will be Tennessee this evening, that's what my gut is saying. Would I love to be wrong? Of course.

However, the big thing to take away from whatever happens tonight is this: This is not over. Far from over. Both schools are going to fight like hell to keep him or steal him away from the other.

In fact, this recruitment has just begun after tonight. We'll find out which fanbase gets to be happy for now.
 
