Insider Intel: On Roman Wilson’s status

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Did some asking around about Roman Wilson and it appears that Sherrone Moore wasn’t beating around the bush about him in postgame.

Those close to the situation believe he’s fine and are considering him on track to play this week.

Sounds like the move to take him out was purely precautionary.
 
