- Oct 26, 2021
- 24,536
- 89,191
- 113
Did some asking around about Roman Wilson and it appears that Sherrone Moore wasn’t beating around the bush about him in postgame.
Those close to the situation believe he’s fine and are considering him on track to play this week.
Sounds like the move to take him out was purely precautionary.
