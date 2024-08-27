ADVERTISEMENT

Insider INTEL: On Dom Giudice

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
25,910
96,611
113
Some significant momentum right now for Dominick Giudice to take the starting job from both Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson. Was told this over the weekend along with the Evan Link news but wanted to wait and see what Sherrone Moore said about the center job to talk more about it.

He confirmed it's down to Greg Crippen and Giudice, which is a bit of a surprise considering how well Raheem Anderson has been performing in camp.

"Still got a battle at center, and really it's three guys, but really it's gone down to two with Crippen and Dom Giudice."

Giudice has REALLY impressed during fall camp so this is not an example of two guys underperforming and underwhelming. It would not shock me at all if Link and Giudice are two of the big surprises on the offensive line come Saturday.

Now, could this be a giant smokescreen to throw off the scent for Fresno State? Of course. But the way that Sherrone has acknowledged both guys has me feel like there's something to it.

We'll see on Saturday.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: ECUWolverine, phd.esq, alibaba and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Update on center battle

Replies
0
Views
510
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: Fall camp OL landscape notes

Replies
13
Views
3K
The Den
TDFever
TDFever
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: Further offensive line rumblings

Replies
18
Views
3K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
Josh Henschke

Insider Two quick nuggets from camp…

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: Don’t count out Evan Link…

Replies
28
Views
1K
The Den
Sarasota13
Sarasota13
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back