Some significant momentum right now for Dominick Giudice to take the starting job from both Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson. Was told this over the weekend along with the Evan Link news but wanted to wait and see what Sherrone Moore said about the center job to talk more about it.



He confirmed it's down to Greg Crippen and Giudice, which is a bit of a surprise considering how well Raheem Anderson has been performing in camp.



"Still got a battle at center, and really it's three guys, but really it's gone down to two with Crippen and Dom Giudice."



Giudice has REALLY impressed during fall camp so this is not an example of two guys underperforming and underwhelming. It would not shock me at all if Link and Giudice are two of the big surprises on the offensive line come Saturday.



Now, could this be a giant smokescreen to throw off the scent for Fresno State? Of course. But the way that Sherrone has acknowledged both guys has me feel like there's something to it.



We'll see on Saturday.