Recruiting Intel: Mid-weekend positive buzz

Oct 26, 2021
The visit weekend is far from over but some word is starting to trickle out midway through the busy weekend.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but this weekend has been very good to Michigan. More than one piece of good news, we’re hearing. Obviously not going to spoil announcements and things like that but we’re not quite sure of timelines just yet.

That’s all I can share for now.
 
