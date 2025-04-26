ADVERTISEMENT

Football INTEL: Michigan Reaches Out to Portal CB

Aidan Sen

Aidan Sen

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
Per his representative Robert Floyd (@_iamjflare_), Michigan has reached out to R-Fr. North Texas CB transfer Brian Nelson II:
Brian is extremely excited about his opportunity since joining the portal and with Michigan reaching out is one of him most humble moments in his early career. We’re looking forward to hearing more from the Michigan coaching staff. Myself and Brian's family are reviewing all portal opportunities at this stage.
Nelson was a top player for the Mean Green last season, racking up 4 INT and 3 PD last season.
 
