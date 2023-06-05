ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Josh Wallace sets announcement date

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Source close to UMass DB Josh Wallace says that he is set to make an announcement on Wednesday of this week.

I haven’t heard anything specific about where he is headed officially but Michigan continues to feel good about where it sits.

Asking around and hoping to get a better sense before Wednesday.
 
