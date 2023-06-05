Josh Henschke
Source close to UMass DB Josh Wallace says that he is set to make an announcement on Wednesday of this week.
I haven’t heard anything specific about where he is headed officially but Michigan continues to feel good about where it sits.
Asking around and hoping to get a better sense before Wednesday.
