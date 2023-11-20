ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: Is the NCAA done interviewing players?

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,547
89,220
113
As we sit here in the biggest week of the season for the football program, one of the biggest questions lingering is whether the NCAA will continue its interview process into this week after being in Ann Arbor last week.

I have confirmed that there will be NO INTERVIEWS of the players this week and that the NCAA may not need to conduct any more during the remainder of the investigation.

Some good news to start the week at least.
 
