- Oct 26, 2021
As we sit here in the biggest week of the season for the football program, one of the biggest questions lingering is whether the NCAA will continue its interview process into this week after being in Ann Arbor last week.
I have confirmed that there will be NO INTERVIEWS of the players this week and that the NCAA may not need to conduct any more during the remainder of the investigation.
Some good news to start the week at least.
