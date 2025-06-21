Aidan Sen
Apr 15, 2025
A few names to keep an eye on coming out of official visit season who I haven't discussed at length as flip targets for Michigan recently:
Chaston Smith is a name to watch for Michigan. He’s maintained consistent contact with LaMar Morgan, and while an official visit to Ann Arbor never materialized, the Fighting Irish’s new defensive back additions could lead Smith to reconsider his options.
Khary Adams. Sources indicated the Wolverines were close to landing his commitment, with the 6'2", 180-pounder possessing the size and speed the staff prioritizes at the defensive back position. A potential Shamari Earls 2.0?
Javian Osborne. The Texas native narrowed his decision to Michigan and Notre Dame in May and was widely viewed as a lock for the Wolverines for months. Ultimately, a stronger NIL offer and an RB1 pitch helped Marcus Freeman and his staff win out. Despite the loss, I kept Osborne on my board as a U-M flip target, given how close he was to committing and how highly his family thought of the program. In my eyes, he’s a true ‘Michigan Man,’ and with Ryan Estrada committing to Minnesota, a major push from Tony Alford, Sherrone Moore, Chip Lindsey, and Sean Magee to flip Osborne and pair him with Savion Hiter as an elite RB duo moving forward now feels more likely than ever.
Shadarius Toodle's recruitment coming out of official visits, I don't think Michigan is as 'out of the mix' as I once thought. Toodle's official visit over the weekend of May 30th didn't see particularly positive returns; however, the Revenue Sharing Settlement that was approved since then could see the Wolverines regain some momentum. Whether or not the Alabama native commits over the coming weeks, he'll be another one to watch down the stretch.
Dyzier Carter, a long-standing Rutgers commit, re-entered the Michigan recruiting conversation last week when On3 reported a “surprise visitor” would be making an official visit the weekend of June 13. That visitor ultimately turned out to be Markel Dabney, another flip target who now looks likely to commit to Michigan, but the idea of Carter visiting still makes circumstantial sense and warrants discussion. The 6'0", 180-pound slot receiver attends the same high school and shares the same agent as elite running back Savion Hiter, who I currently project to commit to Michigan. With a teammate in his ear and an agent increasingly familiar with the staff, Carter is a name to keep on the radar.
Kaden Catchings picked up an offer from Michigan yesterday. I’m told he had been on the radar of multiple staffers for some time. With higher-rated linebacker targets Markel Dabney, Nick Abrams II, and Duyon Forkpa Jr. all high on the Wolverines and potentially nearing decisions, it’ll be interesting to see whether Sherrone Moore and his staff would make room in the class for Catchings should he look to flip from Liberty.
