Insider Intel: Early returns on JJ McCarthy

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Did some asking around on JJ McCarthy, the early returns suggest that he isn’t dealing with anything serious coming out of the weekend.

While not serious, it’s just going to be something he will deal with for now. I get the sense he’ll see plenty of treatment and rest this week.

Unfortunate, no doubt, but the fact that he’s not dealing with anything serious is good news.
 
