Insider Intel: Early offensive line returns this week...

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Being told that it appears there will be some sort of change on the offensive line. LaDarius Henderson has spent a lot of time with the ones this week at left tackle, which has bumped Karsen Barnhart to the right side of the line.

Many expected this was going to be the starting lineup to begin the year before camp so it appears the offense will give it a go on Saturday.

Again, we'll see if this happens but that's what the early practice returns suggest.
 
