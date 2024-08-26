ADVERTISEMENT

Insider INTEL: Don’t count out Evan Link…

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
25,901
96,580
113
Been hearing for a few days that he’s been doing some serious pushing for right tackle.

In fact, depending on who you ask, some say he will be the starter on Saturday. Wouldn’t shock me one bit.

Sherrone Moore confirmed that today, saying he’s right there with Andrew Gentry to be named starter.

My opinion, Link probably has the job right now and I don’t see him relinquishing it. We’ll obviously see by Saturday but he’s had a fantastic camp.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
  • Love
Reactions: Macdaddy7657, ECUWolverine, CJ4UM and 16 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: More offensive line chatter

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Den
CanGeeB
C
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: More on the running backs

Replies
10
Views
2K
The Den
argus99
argus99
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: Fall camp OL landscape notes

Replies
13
Views
3K
The Den
TDFever
TDFever
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: Further offensive line rumblings

Replies
18
Views
3K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
Josh Henschke

Insider INTEL: Early quarterback buzz

Replies
57
Views
4K
The Den
LenDaleWhite
LenDaleWhite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back