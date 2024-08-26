Been hearing for a few days that he’s been doing some serious pushing for right tackle.



In fact, depending on who you ask, some say he will be the starter on Saturday. Wouldn’t shock me one bit.



Sherrone Moore confirmed that today, saying he’s right there with Andrew Gentry to be named starter.



My opinion, Link probably has the job right now and I don’t see him relinquishing it. We’ll obviously see by Saturday but he’s had a fantastic camp.