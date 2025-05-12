Aidan Sen
Apr 15, 2025
Jackson Cantwell's recruitment will likely come down to Georgia, Miami, and Oregon, in line with many reports. However, I believe that the Wolverines are in that No. 4 spot, and are perceived to be a better fit than at least Miami from a footballing perspective, which I don't think would surprise many.
While Cantwell may not be selecting a Maize & Blue hat during his commitment ceremony tomorrow, Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome have done an excellent job this spring of building a stronger relationship with the Missouri-native, thus giving themselves a better chance of flipping him later in the cycle when Sean Magee and the staff are truly able to assert their dominance through NIL as we saw last cycle.
