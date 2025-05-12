ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting INTEL: Does Michigan Have a Chance to Land the Nation's No. 1 Recruit?

Aidan Sen

Aidan Sen

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
Per sources, Jackson Cantwell's recruitment will likely come down to Georgia, Miami, and Oregon, in line with many reports. However, I believe that the Wolverines are in that No. 4 spot, and are perceived to be a better fit than at least Miami from a footballing perspective, which I don't think would surprise many.

While Cantwell may not be selecting a Maize & Blue hat during his commitment ceremony tomorrow, Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome have done an excellent job this spring of building a stronger relationship with the Missouri-native, thus giving themselves a better chance of flipping him later in the cycle when Sean Magee and the staff are truly able to assert their dominance through NIL as we saw last cycle.
 
