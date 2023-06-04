ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Couple of bball visitor notes

Michigan feels good about Olivier Nkamhoua, it did everything it could to make it a good visit during the two days he was on campus. Is visiting Baylor tomorrow. I THINK Michigan has the edge but I can’t officially make a prediction right now.

As for 2024 five-star Flory Bidunga, he had a very good visit, as expected. I think Michigan is still working from behind and I got a stronger sense he is staying in the 2024 class.

Will try to see if I can get some more intel tomorrow and in the hours to come.
 
